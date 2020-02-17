The Ultimate Mac User Book
The guide that should be in the box with every new Mac
3 years ago we created Setapp — the first subscription-based service for Mac apps. Since that time, we’ve grown a lot and learned many ways to get the most of our Mac. So many that the Setapp team decided to put them together into a book. Here it is. We hope it will help all Mac users be more productive.
I love my Mac. It’s a combination of minimalist design and efficient software — which I think can be upgraded even more. And that’s what we’re aiming for with Setapp, a curated collection of Mac apps. The fundamental problem that Setapp solves is making the choice of apps easier. The Ultimate Mac User Book does a similar job. It simplifies the choice of instructions on how to use a Mac, limiting it to a single, understandable guide. Give it as a gift to your friend who’s switching from Windows. Or gift it to yourself — this book has tons of ready-to-use workflows for designers, students, developers, and anyone who wants to be productive on a Mac. And don’t forget to share your feedback! If you think there’s a missing trick or workflow that should be included in the book, feel free to share it as well. We’ll do our best to include it in the next edition or share it on the Setapp blog.
Must read for newbie Mac users 🖥🐣
Thrilled to announce our Ultimate Mac User Book, a Mac manual inspired by Setapp. Let me answer the main question right away. You’re probably wondering why would someone create an actual 700 page book for something as advanced as an Apple computer. Well, first of all, a MacBook and a Mac Book make a perfect word play. But the main reason is we just have a lot to say. As a writer running the Setapp Blog, I’ve noticed an interesting thing: When someone googles “How to do this and that on Mac,” they’ll often come across a single (pretty random) workflow. Setapp is a good example of a service that helps you do many things differently, using different apps. This book follows the same idea, teaching you to solve Mac issues using both native and third-party tools. We hope you’ll check it out and let us know what you think!
A great new Mac book for newbie Mac users, Windows switchers, and anyone who wants to upgrade their macOS knowledge. I would call it today's version of the classic Macintosh Bible from the old system 6 days. The Ultimate Mac User Book goes hand-in-hand with the apps from the company's popular Setapp platform where you can use all the apps you need for $10 a month. The book is full of tips, tricks and general stuff on how things work on a Mac. I've been using Macs since the Macintosh 512K ED so I know a thing or two about them but even I found some helpful tips that I'd didn't know or had forgotten about. So get this book and learn how to make optimal use of the macOS and its apps
