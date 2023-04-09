Products
The Ultimate CRM

The Ultimate CRM

The perfect tool to stay organized as an aspiring creator

Back when I started my journey, I always used to organize my data within various Excel-Sheets. Especially when starting out, it is important to stay organized! This tool organizes your: - prospects - calls - customers - orders
Launched in CRM, Notion
The Ultimate CRM
About this launch
The Ultimate CRM
0
reviews
3
followers
was hunted by
Felix
in CRM, Notion. Made by
Felix
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
