The Ultimate Cold Email Outreach Book
Everything you need to know about cold email outreach.
Discussion
Shawn Finder
Maker
👋 Hello ProductHunters! New year, new e-book! As the previous 3 years have been such a ride, we’ve decided to document our journey and create different helpful resources to share with our audience. This Playbook constitutes a segment about cold email outreach. I know that many salespeople, marketers, job seekers, recruiters, and other professionals whose job description requires them to get in touch with somebody they don’t know for the very first time don’t exactly like cold outreach. OK, that’s an understatement – cold outreach sends shivers down their spines, and with good reason. It’s not something that can be done without a good plan and some preparation. And that’s the hardest part. As we at Autoklose have millions of sent emails under our belt, we believe that we can help you with this challenge. Our Ultimate Cold Email Outreach Playbook is a result of years of hard work and expertise, and I hope it will bring you as much success and new business and as many deals as we have scored while learning and testing all these strategies and tactics. Happy outreach and klosing!
