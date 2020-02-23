Discussion
Felix
Maker
Pro
In the past, Sketchize, UI Print, and many others have made amazing downloadable UI Sketchpads. https://www.sketchize.com/ https://uiprint.co/ I use the one from UI Print, but I don't like having to print them every time and after a while, it becomes really difficult to organise my loose brainstorming sheets. So I used my publishing stack from The Agile You, to create The UI Sketchpad. A 100 page, 8PX Dot-Grid Sketchpad, for UI/UX Designers. The UI Sketchpad helps you create good looking wireframes, faster! - The 8px dot-grid helps with spacing accuracy while sketching. - Life-size mockups so you don't kill time drawing devices, every time you Sketch UI. - The Dark Mode edition comes with a free white pen. It's mobile only for now. I currently use my Moleskine sketchpad for Desktop. When I have more time, maybe in Q2, I might make the Desktop & Tablet editions, if there is enough demand. Let me know if you have questions :) PS: If you enjoy sketching on Paper, please take the time to recycle the sketchpad when you are done with it. Otherwise, I recommend you use https://uiprint.co/ + your iPad for your UI Sketching.
