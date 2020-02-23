  1. Home
  2.  → The UI Sketchpad

The UI Sketchpad

An 8px dot-grid Sketchpad, with life-size device mockups.

The 8px dot-grid helps with spacing accuracy while sketching. Life-size mockups so you don't kill time drawing devices, every time you Sketch UI. The UI Sketchpad helps you create good looking wireframes, faster!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Felix
Felix
Maker
Pro
In the past, Sketchize, UI Print, and many others have made amazing downloadable UI Sketchpads. https://www.sketchize.com/ https://uiprint.co/ I use the one from UI Print, but I don't like having to print them every time and after a while, it becomes really difficult to organise my loose brainstorming sheets. So I used my publishing stack from The Agile You, to create The UI Sketchpad. A 100 page, 8PX Dot-Grid Sketchpad, for UI/UX Designers. The UI Sketchpad helps you create good looking wireframes, faster! - The 8px dot-grid helps with spacing accuracy while sketching. - Life-size mockups so you don't kill time drawing devices, every time you Sketch UI. - The Dark Mode edition comes with a free white pen. It's mobile only for now. I currently use my Moleskine sketchpad for Desktop. When I have more time, maybe in Q2, I might make the Desktop & Tablet editions, if there is enough demand. Let me know if you have questions :) PS: If you enjoy sketching on Paper, please take the time to recycle the sketchpad when you are done with it. Otherwise, I recommend you use https://uiprint.co/ + your iPad for your UI Sketching.
UpvoteShare