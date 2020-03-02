  1. Home
The Truth About the 2020 Candidates

AI analytics on the candidates based on 5M+ posts & comments

Comprehensive analytics platform to analyze the candidates (300k+ candidate tweets, 2M+ Reddit Comments, 2M+ Public Comments and continuing) to help you understand their personality, tone, the topics they're passionate about, and more.
Discussion
Hari Rajagopalan
Hari Rajagopalan
Maker
I wanted to simplify understanding who the candidates are. Pros: 4M+ comments/tweets analyzed, Nice UI Cons: Some Stale analytics, Lack of Ability to Filter by Text (Coming Soon)
Naresh Nadaiyazhagan
Naresh Nadaiyazhagan
This will save a lot of time when analyzing. Nice!
Ryan Barrett
Ryan Barrett
cool! btw, out of curiosity, the screenshot here shows "The most analytical candidate is Tom Steyer," but https://hey.ai/candidates now says it's Bernie Sanders. do those preview insights change often?
Hari Rajagopalan
Hari Rajagopalan
Maker
@schnarfed we're continuously scraping new tweets about the candidate/by the candidate and modifying. however, those two candidates were removed from the insights since they dropped out of the race.
Charissa Fong
Charissa Fong
Awesome! Congrats!!
