The Truth About the 2020 Candidates
AI analytics on the candidates based on 5M+ posts & comments
Discussion
Hari Rajagopalan
Maker
I wanted to simplify understanding who the candidates are. Pros: 4M+ comments/tweets analyzed, Nice UI Cons: Some Stale analytics, Lack of Ability to Filter by Text (Coming Soon)
This will save a lot of time when analyzing. Nice!
cool! btw, out of curiosity, the screenshot here shows "The most analytical candidate is Tom Steyer," but https://hey.ai/candidates now says it's Bernie Sanders. do those preview insights change often?
Maker
@schnarfed we're continuously scraping new tweets about the candidate/by the candidate and modifying. however, those two candidates were removed from the insights since they dropped out of the race.
