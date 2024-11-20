Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
Add numbering to threads on 𝕏
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Threadinator🧵™ - Add Numbering To Threads on 𝕏. Chrome extension that lets you add "index/total count" to every post. E.g. If your thread has 18 posts, then the extension adds "1/18" to the 1st and "2/18" to the 2nd post and so on.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Twitter
by
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
Add numbering to threads on 𝕏
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏 by
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
was hunted by
Philip Reichen
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
. Made by
Philip Reichen
. Featured on November 21st, 2024.
The Threadinator™ for 𝕏
is not rated yet. This is The Threadinator™ for 𝕏's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report