Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
This report is gorgeous! I am very impressed, @semrush.
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, Alina here from @semrush. We are happy to introduce to you the State of Content Marketing Report 2019! We undertook a series of studies to gain a better understanding of our target audience: content producers, content strategists, content marketers, and other marketers. Now, we are happy to share the insights we gained. We hope that the report will cast light on what is happening in the content marketing industry and will help you build an informed content marketing strategy consistent with emerging trends. Here’s what you’ll find inside: - 2019 Content Marketing Trends - The Most Expensive Keywords to Bid on in the Content Marketing Industry - State of Industry Blogs - Anatomy of Performing Content - Results of Content Marketing Survey - Top Required Skills for a Content Marketer The report will be useful for both content marketers and digital marketing specialists who deal with content. Please share your feedback and ask questions. Enjoy! Thanks, Alina
