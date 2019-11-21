The State of Content Marketing Report

Identifying Content Marketing Trends to Enhance Your 2020 Strategy Creating content just for your heart's sake may be pleasant, but it will bring hardly any financial benefit. The fact that the topic of content strategy was touched upon in 29% of the analyzed tweets and "content marketing strategy" is the second most popular keyword related to "content marketing" on Google (average monthly search volume of 6,600) proves that quite a lot of industry players are aware of its importance.