The Startup's Gambit
Which chess opening best captures your startup’s strategy?
discussion
Saksham Sharda
Maker
CIO @ Outgrow; Erasmus Joint PhD Fellow
The Queen’s Gambit debuted on Netflix in October, to date more than 62 million households have watched the show, inquiries for chess sets are up 250% on eBay, google search queries for ‘how to play chess’ have hit an all time high in 9 years, the original novel The Queen’s Gambit is now a New York Times Bestseller 37 years after its release, and the number of players on Chess.com has increased by 5x. So obviously we had to make this quiz to read into Chess gambits from the perspective of entrepreneurs and startups.
hahaha I got the King's Gambit!
Evans Gambit ~ ~
I got the Cochrane Gambit. Neat!