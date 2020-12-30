  1. Home
  2.  → The Startup's Gambit

The Startup's Gambit

Which chess opening best captures your startup’s strategy?

Strategy games
Growth Hacking
#4 Product of the DayToday
To quote Netflix's Queen's Gambit "Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful." The Oxford Companion to Chess lists numerous openings that involve all kinds of wild tactical play. Find out which one best captures your startup’s strategy.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Saksham Sharda
Maker
CIO @ Outgrow; Erasmus Joint PhD Fellow
The Queen’s Gambit debuted on Netflix in October, to date more than 62 million households have watched the show, inquiries for chess sets are up 250% on eBay, google search queries for ‘how to play chess’ have hit an all time high in 9 years, the original novel The Queen’s Gambit is now a New York Times Bestseller 37 years after its release, and the number of players on Chess.com has increased by 5x. So obviously we had to make this quiz to read into Chess gambits from the perspective of entrepreneurs and startups.
Share
Kate Hunter
hahaha I got the King's Gambit!
Share
Shanon Walsh
Evans Gambit ~ ~
Share
Jack Gale
The Scotch Gambit, fourth variation ha
Share
Jonathan Taylor
Marketer | Podcaster | Web Dev Human
I got the Cochrane Gambit. Neat!
Share