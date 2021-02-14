The Silicon Forest

discussion
Hey PH, today, February 14th is Oregon's 162nd birthday, so we thought there was no better time to launch our site on PH. Kyle and I created TheSiliconForest.com after being frustrated with previous job searches where there was no one destination where we could discover all the tech companies that are doing innovative work in Oregon. In addition to showcasing hundreds of jobs across the state, the site features a directory of all the major tech companies and startups that operate in Oregon. On each company's profile page you can learn everything you need to know to help in your job search: - What the company does - Current job openings - Company values & diversity efforts - Benefits and perks - Recent VC funding (if applicable) - Who the leadership team is - Where they are located The site also spotlights the organizations, events, venture capitalists, accelerators / incubators, and bootcamps that make up the greater Oregon tech community. The site and infrastructure is built completely with no-code tools: - Webflow - Airtable - Integromat - Jetboost Thanks for checking it out – Let us know if you have any feedback!
