The Safety by JUDY

Safety has arrived. Literally. Starting at $45.

Meet JUDY's new kit: The Safety.
The Safety contains 7 unique preparedness items designed to keep you safe while on-the-go: KN95 Masks, Hand Sanitizer, First Kit Kit, and more. Toss it into your purse, backpack or glove compartment – it’s the perfect size!
Nik Sharma
Nik Sharma
Maker
I'm so excited to unveil JUDY's newest product, The Safety. It comes with 7 of the essentials, especially as we look at what a post-pandemic world looks like. It's been an incredible journey with Simon Huck and Josh Udashkin so far, and we can't thank Product Hunt's community enough for all the support on the platform, as well as across social media. As a special thank you, please use code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout for a special surprise. Please drop any questions, comments, observations, insights, or suggestions below!
