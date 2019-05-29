The Rotation
Men's fashion rentals without boundaries
Unlimited clothing rental by mail for one low monthly price. Browse our curated collection of designer clothing and have items shipped directly to your door with one tap. Once you’re done wearing it, simply use our pre-paid label to send it back.
My "closet" has gotten much bigger, without having to buy anything new / commit
App is still early, but the team is super helpful
Good for people trying to up their style or just have some fresh new stuffAndrew Ettinger has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Andrew EttingerHunterPro@ettinger · 👟 @wearAtoms // ex @Twitter @ProductHunt
Been a subscriber for a minute and my friend recently asked me "how'd you get an unlimited budget on clothes?" and it's mostly just pieces I've been rotating ^that's not a joke
Hunter Owens@owens · Product at TVF
Been waiting for a menswear version of fashion rentals for a minute! Can't wait to try it
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I've been looking for a Rent the Runway for men, although I have a challenge finding clothes that fit right. Most shorts/coats are too short or too wide.
