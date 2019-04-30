The Rooftop
People are turning their rooftops into restaurants
The Rooftop is a platform that lets people turn their rooftops into restaurants. We connect hosts with top private and restaurant chefs that create custom menus for guests. Guests make a reservation like they would normally do at a restaurant.
Danny MinutilloMaker@danny_minutillo
Hey! I'm Danny, one of the co-founders of The Rooftop. We started this because we were sick of eating at the same restaurants in San Francisco and wanted more of a variety. The problem is that new restaurants rarely open because it's such an expensive endeavor. So we wanted to give chefs a way to create their own restaurants without all the overhead. We're giving product hunt users 10% off of their first dinner if they make a reservation this weekend. Just let us know that you're a PH user and we'll give you the discount! Let us know if you have any questions. :)
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is very interesting idea, I've always wanted to play around with the idea of private cheffing/pop up restaurants. Currently doing a food truck project this summer, are you expanding into Europe in the near future?
