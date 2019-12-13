The Remote Working Chronicles

Discussion
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Firstly, thank you so much Kevin for hunting us! What's common between, - A fashion stylist turned freelance writer - A JS dev whose passion is cooking - A software architect who's an ex-Googler and, - A product manager who's studied Psychology? 🤔 They have all embraced the remote work lifestyle (in different ways) and are strong advocates of remote work! We are so glad to share stories of 11 such remote workers who take us through their remote (work) journey, what they like and dislike about remote work, what tools they use and what keeps them going each day. Each story is unique and presents the individual journey of the author. We created 'Remote Working Chronicles' so that the remote working community at large could relate to and benefit from these experiences. Would so love to hear the community's thoughts on this! P.S: We are constantly adding new stories and if you have a story to share, please reach out to me at hrishikesh@remote.tools.
