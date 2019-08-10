The Remote Work Report
Everyone loves remote work. Find out why.
Marie Prokopets
It’s insane how much people love remote work. 96% of people we surveyed said they would recommend it to a friend. 91% said working remotely was a good fit for them. People. Love. Remote. But it’s not all sunshine and kittens in your lap while you work. There are plenty of challenges. Communication issues. Loneliness and isolation. Lack of connectivity. Difficulty socializing during the week. Meetings with poor audio quality. We wrote all about the joys and challenges of remote work, plus put together 180+ tips and best practices for working remotely from remote workers. Here is some of the goodness we cover: - Why people love working remotely - People’s #1 challenge with remote work - Best practices and tips for working remotely - How many years people have been working remotely - Remote workers by company size and role - The state of remote meetings - An entire section dedicated to remote pets 🐶🐱 - Remote work fun 🚀🕺 - And much, much more! This was the most fun I’ve ever had writing a report. Please let us know what you think in the comments ❤️
Just like @marie_prokopets said, this report and the tips directory has many key insights that we learned about what it’s really like to work remotely. We are super excited to finally share this knowledge with you today. And a very special thank you to the thousands of people who responded to our tweets and also gave us their remote work tips and best practices. Please comment with your thoughts. Did any of the statistics and/or insights standout to you? How do you feel about remote work? We’re going to be doing more research on remote/distributed work and we can’t wait to hear what you think and what you want to know about remote work next!
I've seen the progress of this data collection. This is at least 30-60 days of work by usefyi team. As a remote worker, this will be THE resource I will look at again and again. Great job! @hnshah @marie_prokopets Can't wait to read it!
@hnshah @aazar_ali_shad Thanks so much for the feedback and for following along as we gathered info for the report. We put a lot of time, head and heart into this - really happy to hear that it's valuable for you. Let us know if there's anything else you'd like to learn about, categories of tips you want more of, whatever - we're going to keep going :)
