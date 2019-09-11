Discussion
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
🎙THE PRODUCT PODCAST🎙 Starting today, each week for the next 8 weeks we will be releasing new episodes featuring interviews with some of the most game-changing Product people in the tech industry. From discussions on “Understanding Customers Before a Product Launch” with Birchbox’s Senior PM, to “Leading Big Product Teams” with a 9-year PM veteran of Google, each episode will reflect trending topics that are swirling around the Product sphere. To make this listening experience even better, each episode will be available on all major platforms. So whether you prefer iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or TuneIn, you’ll be able to hear your new favorite source for all things Product without any additional hoops to jump through. So, cancel your plans to binge watch Stranger Things, head to your favorite podcast streaming app, and join us as we kick off the season with Tarun Gangwani of Twitch as he unravels the psychological complexities of User Experience. See you next time, Hunters!
