The Product Management guide

Quadri Oshibotu
MakerProduct Manager | Author | Educator
Hey everyone, I’m happy to share my first published book with you all. “Product Management — A complete guide on creating products that people love” is a comprehensive reference to learn the steps, advice, and tools to ship great products. This book encompasses the experience and knowledge I've gained over the past seven years as a product manager spanning the business-to-consumer and agency space, building and shipping products which are used by millions and have been recognized by notable press. Upon completion of this book you will know the steps required to take a product through the entire Product Development Process and support it through the Product Life Cycle. The topics covered include: discovering and validating problems, hypothesis driven validation, product design, software development, building an MVP, and launching a successful product with business stakeholders (with the right metrics to measure success). You will also gain an insight into the steps to obtain a product management role. I included 6 interviews with established product managers from various industries and a FAQ with answers to common product management questions. Hear from a number of experienced product managers including a Director of Product at Shopify and the VP of Product at Intelex, to name a few, on how they got into product management, their thoughts on product, their advice, and more. I wrote this book is a reference for new and aspiring product managers, skilled product managers without any formal product education, entrepreneurs, and business stakeholders who desire an understanding on what exactly product managers do. You can get a FREE digital copy of the book for a limited time at www.producthall.com Thanks to everyone who assisted with this project, I wouldn't have accomplished this without your help. Enjoy the read 👍🏾
Kulsoom Kazim
@quadri_oshibotu I am so proud of you! You're excellent at what you do and it shows from all the value you provide in your book! Can't wait to see you make an impact and do big things <3
Kulsoom Kazim
It's very thorough and detailed but simple to understand! Really Perfect for any one who wants to understand how to create products!
Dusan Veljovic
Great work, just what I needed!
Lily A
Excellent Book! Recommend for others!
