discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Founder of Product School
Your company may not be in the software business, but eventually, a software company will be in your business. The world is moving online and more companies are embracing remote work than ever before. This means there’s never been a better time in history to build digital products. On the other hand, customers now have access to a wider variety of options, are more tech-savvy, and expect everything here and now. Delivering an exceptional digital experience is the only way to earn the trust of your customers and drive revenue growth. Inside this free book: 1️⃣ You’ll discover why the VP of Product at Netflix is building a culture of iconoclasts. 2️⃣ The VP of Product at Facebook will break down the skills required for career success. 3️⃣ The Head of Product at YouTube will share how she’s planning to get the next billion users. And so much more! This was a labor of love for the Product (Hunt) community. Thank you to the wonderful Product Leaders whose knowledge fills these pages: 📣 Todd Yellin, VP of Product at Netflix 📣 Nikhyl Singhal, VP of Product at Facebook 📣 Rapha Cohen, CPO at Waze (Google) 📣 Minal Mehta, Head of Product at YouTube 📣 Megan Murphy, VP of Product at Hotjar 📣 Krishna Panicker, VP of Product at Pipedrive 📣 Miles Norris, CPO at Bumble & Badoo (MagicLab) 📣 Kenneth Berger, First Product Manager at Slack 📣 Rachel Bailin, former Director of Product at Disney 📣 Claire Vo, CPO at Optimizely All of us now live in the Product Economy. Let’s find out how you can take advantage of it. Go ahead and download the free book today: https://productschool.com/the-pr... I can’t wait to hear what you think!
Share