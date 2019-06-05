The Product Book is back! Now with three new languages, a Kindle friendly edition, and a free audio version, we are bringing the ultimate strategies on how to become a great Product Manager to an even greater portion of the Product population.
The Product BookCheck out this great listen on Audible.com. "No one asked you to show up." Every experienced product manager has heard some version of those words at some point in their career. Think about a company. Engineers build the product. Designers make sure it has a great user experience and loo...
The Product BookThe Product Book book. Read 19 reviews from the world's largest community for readers. No one asked you to show up. Every experienced product manager h...
The Product Book: How to Become a Great Product Manager"No one asked you to show up." Every experienced product manager has heard some version of those words at some point in their career. Think about a company. Engineers build the product. Designers make sure it has a great user experience and looks good. Marketing makes sure customers kno...
The Product Bookhttps://www.productschool.com/product-management-book/?utm_source=phcampaign&utm_medium=phcampaign&utm_campaign=phcampaign #1: Engineers code ✅ #2: Designers design ✅ #3: Marketers create buzz ✅ #4: Salespeople sell ✅ #5: Why do you need a Product Manager? ❌🤔 The Product Book answers that question. Filled with practical tips, frameworks and best practices from PMs at top tech companies, this book is here to help you succeed as a PM.
Carlos Gonzalez de VillaumbrosiaMakerPro@villaumbrosia · Founder of Product School
Hey Hunters! The Product Book has accomplished many things since its initial publishing. From being a #1 bestseller on Amazon, to being the second highest voted product of the month, The Product Book continues to be one of the cornerstones of Product Management. While The Product Book has remained a classic for many, we made the decision that it needed to be in the hands of even more aspiring and experienced Product Managers across the world...🌎🌍🌏 What’s new: - Translated into 3 more languages: Spanish, Portuguese, and a remastered version in English 🎯 - A free downloadable version for each language on Kindle📖 - An audiobook version available on all platforms (Spotify, Audible, and iTunes)📻 The journey remains the same, and we will continue to learn and grow together, so join us as we work to make the Product Sphere an even greater place. Made with product love and heart, Thank you, ❤️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Hmmm the link seems broken, leads me to a page not found 🤔
Carlos Gonzalez de VillaumbrosiaMakerPro@villaumbrosia · Founder of Product School
ohh sorry. Thanks @aaronoleary for letting me now. I just fixed it. Can you please double check now?
Rafał Gawlik@rafal_gawlik
link doesnt work :(
Carlos Gonzalez de VillaumbrosiaMakerPro@villaumbrosia · Founder of Product School
thanks @rafal_gawlik for letting me know. Can you please try again?
