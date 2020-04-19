  1. Home
The Practical Guide to Experience Design

A resource for people who enjoy designing for humans.

Whether you're just getting started or well into your career, The Practical Guide to Experience Design provides guidance for the process of designing experiences with and for humans.
Discussion
Hans Gerwitz
Hans Gerwitz
Hunter
I reviewed proofs of this new book. It fills a big gap in the market by offering clear guidance on what a successful UX or product designer needs to do, but doesn't reduce the work to over-simplified templates or quickly-outdated tools. I believe it will prove valuable to new designers and others hoping to understand how it's done in the real world, and is also a good resource for those of us that just need to double-check our goals.
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Pro
This looks like an incredibly interesting book! I'll definitely buy myself a copy, thanks!
Natalia Bourges
Natalia Bourges
I absolutely love this book, it has been my go to source since the author (Shannon E. Thomas) started writing it. It doesn't only provide many good examples but it truly serves as a guide to either start, maintain or improve any product. For all the new, want to be or existing designers it is a must have!
