Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Lyzr
See Lyzr’s 6 previous launches →
Home
Product
The Political Debate Simulator
The Political Debate Simulator
Create debates between different personas with any LLM
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
See how AI models simulate Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s election strategies, analyzing their approaches, biases, and appeal to voters. Who wins the debate?
Launched in
Politics
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lyzr
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lyzr
Private Agent SDKs to build Generative AI Applications
6
reviews
690
followers
Follow for updates
The Political Debate Simulator by
Lyzr
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Politics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Siva Surendira
,
Praveen Saravanan
and
Kabir Chhabra
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
Lyzr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
25
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report