The Pixel Challenge

Build impactful daily habits, right from your new tab page.

Build impactful daily habits to reach your goals and accomplish more in life! The Pixel Challenge will replace your New Tab page with a dashboard that will help you build impactful, time-lasting habits.

RameerezMaker@rameerez · Serial indie creator ✨
👋 Hi again, PH! Super happy to launch The Pixel Challenge today! Some weeks ago, I was trying to keep a New Year’s resolution by tracking my daily progress on a sheet of paper. Soon I realised that was not the best solution. And it wasn’t beautiful either. But I still wanted to keep track of the daily habit I was trying to build. And I wanted to be reminded about it every day so I wouldn’t just forget or ignore it. So I set myself to build something that would help me keep track of a daily habit… on my Chrome New Tab page. I managed to build the first raw MVP of the product in under two hours, which I started using right away. Fast forward some weeks, and this is what the project has become. If you’re interested in the backstory and behind the scenes, I shared the whole story from idea to product with a lot of details in this thread on Twitter! https://twitter.com/rameerez/sta... The Pixel Challenge has helped me immensely so far… hope some of you would find it useful too 💚 Please let me know any feedback! Grateful as always to be able to chat with you guys :)
