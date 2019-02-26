Build impactful daily habits to reach your goals and accomplish more in life! The Pixel Challenge will replace your New Tab page with a dashboard that will help you build impactful, time-lasting habits.
RameerezMaker@rameerez · Serial indie creator ✨
👋 Hi again, PH! Super happy to launch The Pixel Challenge today! Some weeks ago, I was trying to keep a New Year’s resolution by tracking my daily progress on a sheet of paper. Soon I realised that was not the best solution. And it wasn’t beautiful either. But I still wanted to keep track of the daily habit I was trying to build. And I wanted to be reminded about it every day so I wouldn’t just forget or ignore it. So I set myself to build something that would help me keep track of a daily habit… on my Chrome New Tab page. I managed to build the first raw MVP of the product in under two hours, which I started using right away. Fast forward some weeks, and this is what the project has become. If you’re interested in the backstory and behind the scenes, I shared the whole story from idea to product with a lot of details in this thread on Twitter! https://twitter.com/rameerez/sta... The Pixel Challenge has helped me immensely so far… hope some of you would find it useful too 💚 Please let me know any feedback! Grateful as always to be able to chat with you guys :)
