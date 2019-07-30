Home
Home
→
The Pit
The Pit
A powerful crypto exchange from Blockchain
Fintech
Crypto
11
The PIT is a new, best-in-class platform for trading digital assets. It’s reliable, fast, and easy to use. We believe retail investors need a better exchange to power their trades.
Featured
an hour ago
Blockchain (the company) launches an exchange (The Pit)
The company called Blockchain is mostly known for its cryptocurrency wallet. Today, the company is also launching an exchange so that you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies without going through a third-party exchange. The company's exchange is called The Pit and is focused on mainstream adoption an...
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Big news from blockchain here, also am I the only person that didn't know it was an actual company? 🤔
1h
