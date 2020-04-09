Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Marshall Haas
Maker
Hey PH! When the pandemic hit, we got to work on an idea that solves a problem everyone has... avoiding germs when out in public. The Peel Touch Tool is what we came up with: - Open doors & press buttons without having to touch them with your hands. - Made from a solid piece of brass, which is naturally antimicrobial. - Designed for your keychain so you always have it with you. - We included a subtle bottle opener so you can look forward to future celebrations! Some have asked about round door knobs -- luckily those aren't ADA compliant, so you shouldn't see those out in public or commercial spaces. We're in production now and going as fast as possible to get these out to customers!
UpvoteShare