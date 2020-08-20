The Parodist App
Super-realistic celebs' voices made by AI
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
One of the most interesting comedic apps I've seen in a while!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Vladimir, founder and CEO of the Parodist app. I’m very excited to share our app with you. Parodist is a text-to-speech mobile app that uses AI technology to sound personalized messages in voices of famous politicians, celebs, and tech leaders. Our early users love the opportunity to congratulate their friends with the personalized audio of Taylor Swift or prank their family members with the video of Barack Obama endorsing them for the POTUS position. Now, we have 27 voices, and we’re constantly adding new ones. It’s fun, safe, and easy to use. Just enter any name into the template and get the video or audio voiced. Please, download our app and try out it. App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id... Google Play https://play.google.com/store/ap... We’d be glad to hear your feedback and discuss any questions here. Also, you may reach out to us at hello@parodist.ai. P.S. We’re also open to any kind of b2b inquires as we have simple and fast API. We already have some business cases, such as sounding articles on the website of the popular radio station; sounding messages that come along with donations during streaming; recreation of the voice of the passed away person for the documentary, etc. For more info you may contact us at the email below. P.P.S. Dear @pollock, thanks for hunting and your support.
Upvote (1)Share