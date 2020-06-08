Discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hi @cwylonis @ajarbol how do you keep the org charts up to date?
This is scarily effective! I received an update from The Org of organisational changes that was just about to be announced internally. Further, I use The Org prior to sales and network meetings in order to ensure that the relevant decision makers are present. Curious to learn how others apply The Org in your work life.
