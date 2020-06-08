  1. Home
The Org

Find the up to date org chart for any company

The Org is on a mission to make the up to date org charts of every company available to anyone in the world.
Discussion
Hi @cwylonis @ajarbol how do you keep the org charts up to date?
This is scarily effective! I received an update from The Org of organisational changes that was just about to be announced internally. Further, I use The Org prior to sales and network meetings in order to ensure that the relevant decision makers are present. Curious to learn how others apply The Org in your work life.
