The only love letter you'll need

Adam Putterman
MakerCo-founder of Actually
Hey this is Adam and Jessica and we've been spending most of our time building a new, relationship wellness / couples therapy company. Given what we do, we felt like we were obligated to do something for Valentine's Day. But we’re not actually that big of a fan of the holiday overall - it always felt a little corny. So we built something different, based on a little math and magic. A unique-to-you love letter, anniversary, and gift for your partner all in one. We’ll leave the rest as a little mystery so that you can see for yourself. And if you like it, share the love on Twitter or IG or whatever you use with #actuallywellness or let us know in the comments here what % you got - we’ll pick someone at random and buy them dinner on us as a date. Big thanks to @sobedominik for helping us build it - we started this a few days ago on very short notice and he was so great to work with. Also thanks to @thederek for the great tagline. PS: Are we doing this right? This is our first Product Hunt launch - go easy on us :) PPS: Worried about your data? It's a static site and collects nothing. Just our gift to you :)
PPPS: It sounds dumb, but I've never made a gif before and that cat-robot-letter thing took FOREVER.