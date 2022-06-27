Products
The Newsroom
The Newsroom
We go down the rabbit hole of news, so you don't have to.
Have you ever felt like there’s too much information out there, and you don’t know where to start to get informed? That’s what we’re working on.
How?
- AI-powered news summaries
- Deep context on the news
- News curation and personalisation.
Launched in
Android
,
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
The Newsroom
About this launch
The Newsroom by
The Newsroom
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jenny Romano
,
Pedro Henriques
,
Inês Melo
and
Lorenzo Mora
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
14
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#11
