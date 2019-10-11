Deals
The New Twitter for Mac
The New Twitter for Mac
The new Twitter app built on Apples Catalyst
Mac
Twitter
From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, when it happens in the world, it happens on Twitter first. See all sides of the story.
25 minutes ago
Twitter returns to the Mac with new Catalyst app now available for download - 9to5Mac
macOS Catalina was released to the public earlier this week, making it easier for developers to port their iPad apps to the Mac. Twitter is joining the club today with a new Catalyst version of its iPad app that's now available on the Mac App Store.
Twitter releases new Catalyst app for macOS Catalina
A new Twitter app is now available in the Mac App Store, but only for users running the new version of macOS, Catalina. The app was built with a Catalina framework called Catalyst that allows developers to port their iPad apps over to the Mac with less work than before.
