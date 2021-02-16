Discussions
The New Trello
The New Trello
Going beyond the board
Just as the Trello board revolutionized team collaboration by making it visual, simple, and fun for anyone, Trello’s new views are taking teamwork to places never seen before.
Chris Messina
Wow, so is Trello going after
monday.com
?
1h ago
Marcos Ortiz
Cloud Data Engineer by day | Podcaster
Love to see this new face of Trello.
24m ago
