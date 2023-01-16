See Sony’s 15 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The New Sony Walkman
The New Sony Walkman
Ranked #19 for today

The New Sony Walkman

The legendary music player is back

Payment Required
Sony has a pair of new Android Walkmans out, the NW-A300 and NW-ZX700. Yes, that's right, Walkmans, Sony's legendary music player brand from the 1980s.
Launched in Music by
Sony
Observable
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
Sony
SonyMultinational conglomerate company
5reviews
The New Sony Walkman by
Sony
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Music. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Sony
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on October 23rd, 2014.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#21