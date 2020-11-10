Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The New Macbook Air
The New Macbook Air
A new MacBook Air with the M1 chip
Mac
Apple
Our thinnest, lightest notebook, completely transformed by the Apple M1 chip. CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster. GPU speeds up to 5x faster.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
32 minutes ago
Apple's new MacBook Air has an M1 chip and no fans
Apple made the MacBook Air a far better notebook earlier this year, thanks to its revamped keyboard, improved specs and lower starting price. Apple's next revision will swap the MacBook Air's Intel CPU for its own M1 chip, the company announced today.
New MacBook 2020 expected tomorrow - is this what it will look like?
For the third time in as many months, Apple is set to launch a bunch of new products during an online-only event, happening tomorrow. We've already seen new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches in recent weeks, and most rumours suggest tomorrow will be the MacBook's chance to shine.
Apple announces MacBook Air with Apple's Arm-based M1 processor
Apple has announced the launch of its 2020 MacBook Air. It's powered by Apple's new M1 processor. This is the first MacBook Air, and one of the first laptops, to feature Apple's own Arm-based CPUs.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Community @producthunt. Chef.
That M1 chip looks incredible, the price point is pretty good also, like it's still relatively accessible
Upvote
Share
32mins
Send