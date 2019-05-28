Apple today introduced the new iPod touch with enhancements to power, capability and communication.
Apple refreshes the iPod touch with the iPhone 7's processoriPod touch fans, your day has finally come. Apple just announced an updated version of the iPod touch that bumps up the processor to an A10 Fusion chip (for reference, that's the same one that's found in the iPhone 7) along with a new 256GB storage option.
The Verge
Apple announces a new... iPod touchApple is updating the iPod touch with an A10 Fusion system-on-a-chip. Other than that, it looks pretty much like the old iPod touch with a 4-inch display, a classic home button and many different color options. The A10 Fusion chip was first introduced with the iPhone 7. In other words, the new iPod...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
A welcome update to the processor but is there really that much demand still for these?
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
But why?
