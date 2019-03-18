The New iPad Air

iPad Air brings more of our most powerful technologies to
more people than ever. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.
A 10.5‑inch Retina display with True Tone. Support for Apple Pencil
Apple also announced a new mini 👇
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Apple just sneaked out a bunch of new iPad launches today and I am definitely picking up this one, a nice in-between iPad and iPad pro
Ariel@ariel_jedrzejczak · Store Inc. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿✌️
@aaronoleary What is so nice about it? I mean seriously.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@ariel_jedrzejczak I like iPads, good display, super light, supports apple pencil which I adore as I do a lot of illustration and the price is a good in between
