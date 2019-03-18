Log InSign up
The New iPad Air

Apple's refreshed iPad Air, thinner and with pencil support

iPad Air brings more of our most powerful technologies to
more people than ever. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.
A 10.5‑inch Retina display with True Tone. Support for Apple Pencil
Apple also announced a new mini 👇
Apple brings back the iPad Air with new 10.5-inch display and Apple Pencil supportApple is launching a new midrange iPad, the new iPad Air. It fits in between the original 9.7-inch iPad and the larger iPad Pro models. Apple's new iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display and support for the original Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart Keyboard.
The Verge
Apple quietly announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and refreshed iPad miniThe new, larger, 10.5-inch iPad Air will arrive with a 70 percent performance boost compared to its predecessor, thanks to the company's A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine. That'll be useful alongside the 20-percent larger display that's Apple Pencil compatible. A new iPad Mini has been a long time coming.
Engadget
All-new iPad Air and iPad mini deliver dramatic power and capability10.5-Inch iPad Air Offers High-End Features and Performance at a Breakthrough Price 7.9-Inch iPad mini Brings Apple Pencil Support, Advanced Retina Display and the A12 Bionic Chip to a Beloved Design Cupertino, California - Apple today introduced the all-new iPad Air in an ultra-thin 10.5-inch design, offering the latest innovations including Apple Pencil 1 support and high-end performance at a breakthrough price.
Apple Newsroom
Aaron O'Leary
Apple just sneaked out a bunch of new iPad launches today and I am definitely picking up this one, a nice in-between iPad and iPad pro
Ariel
@aaronoleary What is so nice about it? I mean seriously.
Aaron O'Leary
@ariel_jedrzejczak I like iPads, good display, super light, supports apple pencil which I adore as I do a lot of illustration and the price is a good in between
