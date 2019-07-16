The NEW Finimize for iPhone

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MakerHiring
Max Rofagha
Hey there, amazing Product Hunt community 👋 These past couple of months we at Finimize have been working on a special project 🥳. Our daily newsletter helps you stay on top of what’s happening in the world of finance every day. But, it doesn’t help you evaluate which investment options are available to you in order to allow you to make more informed decisions with your money. So we built an app (currently for iPhone – add yourself to the waitlist if you’re on Android: https://finimize.typeform.com/to...)! We figured that finance is kind of like learning a new language or a skill – you want to gradually increase your know-how in a fun way. Our app does exactly this: you can learn about any financial topic (currently more than 50, to be exact – beginner and pro) by reading or listening to a Finimize Pack. A Finimize Pack is essentially a guide that you can consume on the go. Basically, you can picture our app being like a Headspace for finance. I’d love for you to check out our app and let me know what you think. To do so, go to the Apple App Store and download the Finimize app now. I also have a special treat 🎉 for you if you hit me up on Twitter – my handle is: wholeearthweb. Excited to hear your thoughts – we’re adding new content every day and are heavily investing into building an amazing audio experience for you! Really looking forward to your hearing your feedback on our product 🤓 Best, Max Founder of Finimize
UpvoteShare