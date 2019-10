Ember Launches Second Generation of Its Connected Temperature Controlled Mugs Ember announced today the second generation of its connected, precision temperature-controlled mugs. According to a press release sent to The Spoon, the Ember Travel Mug 2 and Ember Mug 2 feature longer battery life and a redesigned charging coaster. Before we dive deeper into the news, let's just get this out of the way: these new Ember mugs ain't cheap.