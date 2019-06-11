Ask
The New Dropbox
The New Dropbox
Enterprise software portal for team collaboration
#2 Product of the Day
Bring together your files, your tools, and people, with an all-new Dropbox experience, including a new desktop app.
2 hours ago
How Dropbox is finally breaking free of the folder
For years, the single best thing about Dropbox was that it was practically invisible. The service, which debuted in 2008, was far from the first to put a hard drive in the cloud, having been preceded by the likes of i-drive, X-drive, Driveway, and Microsoft's OneDrive (née SkyDrive, née Windows Live Folders).
Dropbox relaunches as an enterprise productivity workspace
Dropbox is launching a new enterprise cloud search tool to make sense of the mess of productivity software and online data businesses use. CEO Drew Houston described how people spend 60% of our office time on work about work like organization and communication instead of actually working - a marketing angle frequently used by task management startup Asana.
