The Mother Tongue

100% organic everyday cooking spices

The Essentials Set is the one and only spice set you need to start exploring more flavor in your home kitchen. It was designed to offer an entire spice pantry's worth of flavors in three versatile blends. They're 100% organic, multi-purpose, and delicious.
discussion
Myles Snider
Maker
Co-founder of Mother Tongue
It seems like just about everyone is cooking at home a bit more since COVID. My brother and I are both former chefs turned home cooks who wanted to create products to help people cook better at home! Our first product is a set of 3 super versatile spice blends that can be used in hundreds of different ways! We've been making our own spice blends at home for a long time, and we always felt like they were one of the absolute simplest ways to completely transform a meal and introduce complex new flavors without too much added effort. We hope you enjoy them! Feel free to ask any questions!
