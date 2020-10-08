The Mother Tongue

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Myles Snider
MakerCo-founder of Mother Tongue
It seems like just about everyone is cooking at home a bit more since COVID. My brother and I are both former chefs turned home cooks who wanted to create products to help people cook better at home! Our first product is a set of 3 super versatile spice blends that can be used in hundreds of different ways! We've been making our own spice blends at home for a long time, and we always felt like they were one of the absolute simplest ways to completely transform a meal and introduce complex new flavors without too much added effort. We hope you enjoy them! Feel free to ask any questions!
UpvoteShare