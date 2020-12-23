  1. Home
The Moonshot Productivity Planner

Put the power of OKRs in your pocket.

Productivity
Task Management
Books
The Moonshot Planner is a personal and business productivity planner that’s based on the OKR goal-setting framework. Set objectives, key results, check-in weekly and plan daily while measuring and grading your progress along the way.
