The Masters of Community Podcast

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Spinks
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Very excited to be announcing a Podcast that I've had bubbling around in my brain for 10 years, and it's finally a reality! Community is more important than ever. This show brings you insights and strategies from the top community builders, leaders, and experts in the world. Hear their stories, insights, and advice, and take your community strategy to the next level. This podcast is for founders who want to build their first customer community, community professionals who want to up their game, and any business leader who wants to better understand how to build community. We're launching with three episodes we're really excited about: EP1: Community and the Power of Ritual with Casper ter Kuile EP2: How Project Management Institute serves 1M+ Members with Marjorie Anderson EP3: Collaboration and Conflict Management in Global Open-Source Communities with Andrea Middleton Subscribe to make sure you get our new episodes every week, and if you enjoy the show, we'd really appreciate you sharing it and leaving a review (reviews are a huge help for getting new podcasts off to a good start!)
UpvoteShare