The Longevity Index
Learn how to exercise efficiently for long lasting benefits
#5 Product of the DayToday
The Longevity Index was originally created to pool together ideas and paradigms pertaining to Longevity and Healthspan Maximalism. This app is a distillation of tools and research material around the positions we’ve come to hold. Muscle is our first app.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tushar SapariyaMaker@it99ts · NijWij
The Longevity Index was originally created for my wife and I to pool together ideas and paradigms pertaining to Longevity and Healthspan Maximalism. This app is a distillation of tools and research material around the positions we’ve come to hold. ———— Muscle: Muscle is incredibly important to health! When muscle is sufficiently fatigued, a deep stimulus signal is sent. The stimulus signal is not only localised at the muscle level but spreads to multiple sites and systems across the physiology at multiple levels: adipose tissue, liver, pancreas, bones and brain. Deep dive into myokines if you’re really interested. To safely maximise the stimulus we’ve chosen a (1) super slow movement, (2) machine based, (3) where progress is tracked via Time-Under-Tension. The objective is to fatigue muscle within a 60s - 90s time period. 5 exercises should take 10min to complete back to back. Following a workout we recommend not reintroducing the stimulus for the next 7 days - this is called recovery (recovery periods vary between 5 days and uptown 14 days).
Upvote Share·