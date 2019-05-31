Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Longevity Index

The Longevity Index

Learn how to exercise efficiently for long lasting benefits

#5 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
The Longevity Index was originally created to pool together ideas and paradigms pertaining to Longevity and Healthspan Maximalism. This app is a distillation of tools and research material around the positions we’ve come to hold. Muscle is our first app.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Tushar Sapariya
Tushar Sapariya
Makers
Tushar Sapariya
Tushar Sapariya
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tushar Sapariya
Tushar SapariyaMaker@it99ts · NijWij
The Longevity Index was originally created for my wife and I to pool together ideas and paradigms pertaining to Longevity and Healthspan Maximalism. This app is a distillation of tools and research material around the positions we’ve come to hold. ———— Muscle: Muscle is incredibly important to health! When muscle is sufficiently fatigued, a deep stimulus signal is sent. The stimulus signal is not only localised at the muscle level but spreads to multiple sites and systems across the physiology at multiple levels: adipose tissue, liver, pancreas, bones and brain. Deep dive into myokines if you’re really interested. To safely maximise the stimulus we’ve chosen a (1) super slow movement, (2) machine based, (3) where progress is tracked via Time-Under-Tension. The objective is to fatigue muscle within a 60s - 90s time period. 5 exercises should take 10min to complete back to back. Following a workout we recommend not reintroducing the stimulus for the next 7 days - this is called recovery (recovery periods vary between 5 days and uptown 14 days).
Upvote ·