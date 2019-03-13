Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Juggernaut

The Juggernaut

A premium publication for untold South Asian stories

get it
The Juggernaut is a publication for untold South Asian stories
🗞️Read 1 new story a weekday on our site [<$5/month]
✉️Receive a weekly email newsletter curating South Asia(n) news [FREE]
🤓Get even smarter about the fastest growing region
🙌 Support writers
Around the web
The Juggernaut is a subscription media company for the South Asian diasporaEveryone and their dog seems to have an email newsletter today, but what happens if and when yours takes off? Some have gone down the paid route, but another credible alternative is to turn it into a subscription media business. That's a route that The Juggernaut, a new pay-to-play publicatio...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Harry Yu
Jerry Randall
Sulove TV
 +1 review
View all 4 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Harry Yu
    Harry Yu
    Pros: 

    Interesting content in digestible sizes about a part of the world I didn't know much about, but always wanted to keep up with

    Cons: 

    Have some version I can download easily (PDF? app?) to read offline while I'm on the Muni

    A few sample headlines:
    Can Netflix Save Indian Television?
    Fighting to Make India's Cinemas Disability Friendly

    Harry Yu has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Jerry Randall
    Jerry Randall
    Pros: 

    Great writing, great content

    Cons: 

    An app pushing stories would be graet

    ----

    Jerry Randall has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Kat Manalac
Kat Manalac
Makers
Meghna Rao
Meghna Rao
Liam Duffy
Liam Duffy
Snigdha Sur
Snigdha Sur
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Snigdha Sur
Snigdha SurMakerHiring@snigdha · founder & ceo of The Juggernaut
Hi PH 👋🏾, I’m Snigdha, founder of The Juggernaut. 🤩What we do: We release one new story a weekday and tell the untold South Asian stories that you need to know — from the Subtle Curry Traits Facebook group to comedian Hari Kondabolu to the erasure of Freddie Mercury’s brownness. We charge less than $5/month and new subscribers get a free week trial and we have an awesome PH discount in the works. 🤔Why I built this: I didn't see myself in the news: I’m Indian-American and grew up in New York. Being Indian wasn't cool growing up. With more South Asians in the news today, I realized I didn’t know what was going on in the region or with its people around the world. There was no global, inclusive, well-reported publication for South Asians, the fastest growing US demographic and the largest diaspora. 🚀How I started: Every weekend, as my side hustle, I’d write a weekly email newsletter curating the best articles on South Asia(ns) with my thoughts on a pressing issue, from the Harvard affirmative action lawsuit to South Asian representation in Crazy Rich Asians. The newsletter grew to the thousands. After doing this for a few months, I realized I was craving coverage I wasn't seeing in other publications. That’s why I decided to start The Juggernaut with our own reported stories. 📰Media is difficult. People like free content. We launched behind a paywall because it allows us to pay writers well and quickly. Happy to answer any questions/comments and can't wait to hear what you think! 🙌🏾Snigdha
Upvote (2)·