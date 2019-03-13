The Juggernaut is a publication for untold South Asian stories
Interesting content in digestible sizes about a part of the world I didn't know much about, but always wanted to keep up withCons:
Have some version I can download easily (PDF? app?) to read offline while I'm on the Muni
Can Netflix Save Indian Television?
Fighting to Make India's Cinemas Disability FriendlyHarry Yu has used this product for one month.
Great writing, great contentCons:
An app pushing stories would be graet
----Jerry Randall has used this product for one month.
Snigdha SurMakerHiring@snigdha · founder & ceo of The Juggernaut
Hi PH 👋🏾, I’m Snigdha, founder of The Juggernaut. 🤩What we do: We release one new story a weekday and tell the untold South Asian stories that you need to know — from the Subtle Curry Traits Facebook group to comedian Hari Kondabolu to the erasure of Freddie Mercury’s brownness. We charge less than $5/month and new subscribers get a free week trial and we have an awesome PH discount in the works. 🤔Why I built this: I didn't see myself in the news: I’m Indian-American and grew up in New York. Being Indian wasn't cool growing up. With more South Asians in the news today, I realized I didn’t know what was going on in the region or with its people around the world. There was no global, inclusive, well-reported publication for South Asians, the fastest growing US demographic and the largest diaspora. 🚀How I started: Every weekend, as my side hustle, I’d write a weekly email newsletter curating the best articles on South Asia(ns) with my thoughts on a pressing issue, from the Harvard affirmative action lawsuit to South Asian representation in Crazy Rich Asians. The newsletter grew to the thousands. After doing this for a few months, I realized I was craving coverage I wasn't seeing in other publications. That’s why I decided to start The Juggernaut with our own reported stories. 📰Media is difficult. People like free content. We launched behind a paywall because it allows us to pay writers well and quickly. Happy to answer any questions/comments and can't wait to hear what you think! 🙌🏾Snigdha
