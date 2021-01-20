  1. Home
  2.  → The Intricately Assistant

The Intricately Assistant

A new chrome extension to accelerate your sales prospecting

Chrome Extensions
Sales
Marketing
The Intricately Assistant sits alongside the Google Chrome browser, automatically displaying real-time cloud data on prospects you and your team research. See your prospects’ cloud footprints, in our most actionable delivery platform yet.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment