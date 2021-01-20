Deals
The Intricately Assistant
The Intricately Assistant
A new chrome extension to accelerate your sales prospecting
Chrome Extensions
Sales
Marketing
The Intricately Assistant sits alongside the Google Chrome browser, automatically displaying real-time cloud data on prospects you and your team research. See your prospects’ cloud footprints, in our most actionable delivery platform yet.
