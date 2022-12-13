Products
The Holiday Sales Playbook
The Holiday Sales Playbook
Supercharge your end-of-the-year revenue with this guide
A masterful guide for product marketers and business owners to conquer sales goals with groundbreaking holiday marketing campaigns. Learn from the Best Global Brands and get ready-to-implement strategies that will help you eliminate all the hassle.
Launched in
Sales
,
User Experience
,
E-Commerce
by
CustomerGlu
About this launch
CustomerGlu
Retain and acquire new users through gamification
Follow for updates
The Holiday Sales Playbook by
CustomerGlu
was hunted by
Prateek Gupta
in
Sales
,
User Experience
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Prateek Gupta
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
CustomerGlu
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 30th, 2020.
