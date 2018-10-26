Capture and print, handy and mobile. Brought to you by the Holga Team.
Battery-Free Holga Printer Turns Smartphone Snapshots Into Real Film | Digital TrendsA mobile printer that doesn't require batteries? The Hola Printer is an oddly cool "printer" that snaps an instant film photo of your smartphone screen to convert your favorite shots into prints to hold. With a mechanical design, the Holga Printer doesn't require batteries either. The project launched on Kickstarter today.
Holga Unveils a Hand-Cranked Instax Printer That Doesn't Need a BatteryThe legendary toy camera brand Holga has announced a new product called the Holga Printer. It's an Instax printer that's 100% mechanical - there's no electronics or battery inside the device. Holga launched the Holga Digital back in 2015, turning a plastic, mechanical toy camera into a digital device.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey! Congrats on the launch! 🎉 How does this differ from other compact printers?
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@aaronoleary hey, just read the headlines 😛 It doesn't have a battery it's not even a printer: "The Holga Printer doesn’t actually fit into the usual definition of a printer — it’s actually more like an instant camera that’s designed specifically to take a photo of a smartphone screen. A smartphone platform unfolds from the Holga Printer. With the photo you want up on the screen, you place the phone screen down and press the shutter. The mechanical camera inside then snaps a photo of the screen and spits out a print from Instax mini film. The unique approach means there are no batteries required or Bluetooth connection, for that matter."
Andreas Duess@andreasduess · CCO, Nourish Food Marketing
I've got one of these made by Lomo. They released an identical model about five years back.
