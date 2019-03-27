The Gender Spectrum Collection is a stock photo library featuring images of trans and non-binary models that go beyond the clichés of putting on makeup and holding trans flags.
Taylor Majewski
I've worked in media for most of my career — and have had to use stock photos in almost every job I've had. I'm excited for projects like this that will help the media better represent people not necessarily defined by their gender identities
