Home
→
Product
→
The Game Wallet
The Game Wallet
Turn any GameBoy into a secure offline cold wallet
A physical cartridge that lets you use your GameBoy as a cold storage wallet, generate mnemonic phrases and save them securely offline. No firmware updates ever.
Launched in
Hardware
Crypto
Security
by
The Game Wallet
Herba
About this launch
The Game Wallet
Turn any GameBoy into a secure offline cold wallet.
The Game Wallet by
The Game Wallet
was hunted by
Sascha Mombartz
in
Hardware
,
Crypto
,
Security
. Made by
Sascha Mombartz
,
Joseph Schiarizzi
and
Patrick Gallagher
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
The Game Wallet
is not rated yet. This is The Game Wallet's first launch.
