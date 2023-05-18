Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Game Wallet
The Game Wallet

The Game Wallet

Turn any GameBoy into a secure offline cold wallet

Free
Embed
A physical cartridge that lets you use your GameBoy as a cold storage wallet, generate mnemonic phrases and save them securely offline. No firmware updates ever.
Launched in
Hardware
Crypto
Security
 by
The Game Wallet
Herba
Herba
Ad
An autonomous plant care system 🌱🤖
About this launch
The Game Wallet
The Game WalletTurn any GameBoy into a secure offline cold wallet.
0
reviews
15
followers
The Game Wallet by
The Game Wallet
was hunted by
Sascha Mombartz
in Hardware, Crypto, Security. Made by
Sascha Mombartz
,
Joseph Schiarizzi
and
Patrick Gallagher
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
The Game Wallet
is not rated yet. This is The Game Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-