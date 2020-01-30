Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Hi Hunters! I’m speaking to you straight from the future. It’s 2020, and there’s something about that number that really feels like we’re living in a new age. Product People have to be forward thinking, and with that in mind we sought to answer some of the biggest questions about the future we are all building together. After thousands of responses from our 500,000 strong community, we’re excited to launch The Future of Product Management Report 2020. We focused on three main sections, Product People, Product Today, and Looking Ahead. Here’s a little taste of what we found: 🤩 The perks of Product Management 🌴 The future of remote work 🏆 What Product Managers value the most 🛠️ The top skills for 2020 💡 The global issues Product Managers want to fix the most Thanks to this report, we know exactly who Product Managers are, where they come from, what they value...and whether they think Musk will take us to Mars by 2024! We hope you’ll use these insights to power your choices in 2020 and beyond. Special thanks to Heap for helping us power this report! From the future with 💙
Upvote (6)Share