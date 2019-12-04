Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Forever Floatride GROW

The Forever Floatride GROW

A plant based shoe from Reebok 🌱

The Forever Floatride GROW is the latest example of Reebok’s commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear by making products with plants.
Reebok's new performance shoe is made from plantsReebok has sold plant-based shoes in the past, like its NPC UK Cotton + Corns shoes which are made from cotton and corn-derived polyurethane. These sneakers are more for casual wear though, so the use of plant-based materials for a performance shoe is new.
Reebok Looks Towards Sustainable Footwear Innovation With the Forever Floatride GROWContinuing its bid towards sustainable production established by its Cotton + Corn lifestyle collection, Reebok has now unveiled its latest sustainable footwear innovation the Forever Floatride GROW. Serving as the latest example of Reebok's commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear, the Forever Floatride GROW is a plant-based shoe that rivals the best performance running sneakers currently offered.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Styliing and sustainable, I'm absolutely all about these
UpvoteShare