Reebok Looks Towards Sustainable Footwear Innovation With the Forever Floatride GROW Continuing its bid towards sustainable production established by its Cotton + Corn lifestyle collection, Reebok has now unveiled its latest sustainable footwear innovation the Forever Floatride GROW. Serving as the latest example of Reebok's commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear, the Forever Floatride GROW is a plant-based shoe that rivals the best performance running sneakers currently offered.