The Forever Floatride GROW
The Forever Floatride GROW
A plant based shoe from Reebok 🌱
Sneakers and Shoes
Fashion
The Forever Floatride GROW is the latest example of Reebok’s commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear by making products with plants.
30 minutes ago
Reebok's new performance shoe is made from plants
Reebok has sold plant-based shoes in the past, like its NPC UK Cotton + Corns shoes which are made from cotton and corn-derived polyurethane. These sneakers are more for casual wear though, so the use of plant-based materials for a performance shoe is new.
Reebok Looks Towards Sustainable Footwear Innovation With the Forever Floatride GROW
Continuing its bid towards sustainable production established by its Cotton + Corn lifestyle collection, Reebok has now unveiled its latest sustainable footwear innovation the Forever Floatride GROW. Serving as the latest example of Reebok's commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear, the Forever Floatride GROW is a plant-based shoe that rivals the best performance running sneakers currently offered.
Aaron O'Leary
Styliing and sustainable, I'm absolutely all about these
