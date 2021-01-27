The Firm by Flinkit!

discussion
Antal Pintér
MakerOnline teambuilding for remote teams
Antal Pinter Cofounder and CEO, Flinkit! 👋 Hey there! I’m Antal, Cofounder and CEO of Flinkit! This is our second – and brand-new game, that we are launching here: “The Firm” “Online teambuilding? Are you serious? What a farfetched idea!”- maybe before 2020, but not anymore, however, still today it is a new phenomenon. Teams are under pressure more than ever, working from home or from different locations around the globe, and informal relationships suffer in remote teams. 🧑🏫 Flinkit Story! is an all-online, digital teambuilding adventure for teams of four people to thousands. Size does not matter here! 🤩 Flinkit story! provides the home office teams with fun and creative cooperation opportunity thus enhancing teamwork and trust. Teams of four cooperate and compete at the same time as they follow the carefully designed story line solving highly visual tasks and riddles. 🎥 🤖 Play anywhere and anytime – no need for trainer or instructor. 🤖 All you need is internet browser and your favorite communication platform. (Zoom, Teams, etc.) ➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Come and work with us! We are looking for International Channel Partners: We are offering our games to selected Channel Partners as a white label solution. Our partners typically have strong brand and clientele on their own already to work with, and Flinkit! can be a great addition to offer. Interested? Let’s talk: Schedule an appointment with us here Why we created Flinkit Story!: We passionately love games and riddles, - and we also believe that the best way to get to know your mates is when you play together. There is so much you can tell, if you observe…😊 With 20+ years of experience in Leadership and Management Consulting, and working with teams to help them succeed, we were shocked to see what Covid-19 did to working relationships and effectiveness – how teams fall apart. 😰 We had the same experience in our team as we were in lockdown for months, so we thought: “Let’s Play…” We are so thrilled to show you Flinkit Story! and offer it to all team sizes and families and friends, - to cherish the moments of having fun together, no matter, how far they might be from each other. 🤩 The game is not easy, - but you will have fun, - we trust - and this is why we worked so hard on every little detail of it. ❤️ See Flinkit Story! in action: ➡️ ➡️ ➡️ JOIN US for a LIVE DEMO here and let me bring our Product Hunt launch to life. I will dive into the product and explain what it can do for you. 💰 Exclusive Product Hunt Offer #1: We offer 30% off of our prices for the entire Product Hunt community for all games purchased before 10 February. Just click the Product Hunt banner at the bottom of our webpage. 🙋♂🙋♀ We’ll be around to answer your questions and respond to your feedback. So please reach out. We’d love to hear from you!
