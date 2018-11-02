The Everyday Calendar by Simone Giertz is the calendar you've been waiting for. Each day you get a gold star for whatever you're trying to achieve - daily meditation? Guitar practice? The world is your oyster.
Abadesi
I'm a HUGE fan of Simone Giertz and to think I can now own one of her creations fills me with joy! Can't wait for these to drop. I try creating daily habits with apps like Productive but I know having something tangible - and aesthetically pleasing - is the trick I've been missing. WDYT of it?
Aaron O'Leary
Such a great idea, it's the upgrade calendars have needed!
