The Everyday Calendar by Simone Giertz

Motivate yourself to do a daily task with gold stars

The Everyday Calendar by Simone Giertz is the calendar you've been waiting for. Each day you get a gold star for whatever you're trying to achieve - daily meditation? Guitar practice? The world is your oyster.

AbadesiHunterHiring@abadesi · 👩🏽‍💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
I'm a HUGE fan of Simone Giertz and to think I can now own one of her creations fills me with joy! Can't wait for these to drop. I try creating daily habits with apps like Productive but I know having something tangible - and aesthetically pleasing - is the trick I've been missing. WDYT of it?
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Such a great idea, it's the upgrade calendars have needed!
